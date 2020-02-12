SoftBank Group third-quarter op profit falls 99%; misses analyst estimates

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating profit fell 99%, well short of analyst estimates, pulled down by losses at the $100 billion Vision Fund.

Profit reached 2.6 billion yen ($24 million) for October-December versus 438 billion yen in the same period a year prior, the technology investor said in a stock exchange filing.

The result compared with the 345 billion yen average of three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.