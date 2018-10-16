Softbank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation, exec says

(Reuters) - Softbank Group (9984.T) Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure said it is “business at usual” at the companies backed by its nearly $100 billion Vision Fund despite a tense situation with Saudi Arabia, which provided nearly half of the fund’s capital.

FILE PHOTO: A man talks on the phone as he stand in front of an advertising poster of the SoftBank telecommunications company in Tokyo October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Speaking at a technology conference for Arm Holdings, which was acquired by the Vision Fund in 2016 in a $32 billion deal, Claure said Softbank is “anxiously looking at what is happening with the news” of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared after entering a Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Unease over Softbank’s ties to Saudi Arabia dragged down Softbank shares earlier this week.

“We, like most parties in the world, are watching events unfold,” Claure said. “We are just monitoring.”