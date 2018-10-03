FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 6:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Softbank proposes to offer free power to solar alliance countries

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Softbank Group Corp (9984.T) has proposed to offer free electricity, after 25 years, to International Solar Alliance member-countries that sign power purchase agreements, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said at a renewable energy conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank said in 2015 that it would foray into India’s solar energy market, and invest up to $20 billion along with Foxconn Technology (2354.TW) and Bharti Enterprises, aiming a capacity of up to 20 gigawatts.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi, Writing by Sharnya G, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

