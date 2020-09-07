SoftBank shares slide 5% after news on tech stock options bet

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) shares fell 5% in early trading on Monday as the conglomerate’s big bets on equity derivatives tied to listed technology companies made investors uncomfortable.

The Japanese financial powerhouse has spent billions of dollars buying shares in technology companies such as Amazon (AMZN.O) as it parks cash generated by a massive asset sale programme.

The group has also made significant options purchases in tech companies, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in an aggressive bet by Chief Executive Masayoshi Son on rising tech stocks.

Options of $4 billion generated an exposure of about $50 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. The group has made $4 billion in trading gains from those bets, the Financial Times reported.