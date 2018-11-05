November 5, 2018 / 6:31 AM / in 33 minutes

Japan's SoftBank reports profit surge on Vision Fund strength

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Monday reported a surge in second-quarter profit, helped by higher valuations on high-tech bets just as doubts grow over the firm’s dependence on Saudi Arabia funds.

SoftBank’s July-September operating profit rose to 705.7 billion yen ($6.23 billion) compared with 395.6 billion yen a year earlier. The year-earlier figure used previous accounting standards.

SoftBank and its Saudi Arabia-backed Vision Fund - which after raising more than $93 billion last year is the world’s largest private equity fund - is recording higher valuations on high-tech bets such as on ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] and General Motors Co’s (GM.N) Cruise self-driving vehicle unit.

For investors, however, SoftBank’s ties to Saudi Arabia have become a source of unease since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

($1 = 113.2500 yen)

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.