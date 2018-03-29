FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 1:11 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

SoftBank eyes 25 percent stake in Swiss Re worth $9.6 billion: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO/ZURICH (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is looking to buy a 25 percent stake in Swiss Re AG (SRENH.S) worth about $9.6 billion as the firms’ talks over a potential deal advance, Bloomberg reported.

The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The talks are centering on 100 to 105 Swiss francs a share, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, adding that the terms of the potential deal were still fluid and that the companies could fail to reach an agreement.

SoftBank declined to comment on the report on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Swiss Re reiterated that the reinsurer’s board of directors was examining possible strategic and financial implications of a potential partnership with SoftBank, but insisted the company’s capital situation was strong and it was not considering raising new capital.

    “It is uncertain whether there will be an agreement, what the conditions and timing could be or what form a potential transaction could take,” the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

    Swiss Re’s shares, which closed on Wednesday at 95.16 francs, were set to open 2.9 percent higher, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer JBPRE01.

    SoftBank’s shares closed down 1.5 percent.

    Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo and Silke Koltrowitz and Angelika Gruber in Zurich; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael Shields

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
