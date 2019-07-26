SoftBank Group announces new $108 billion Vision Fund aimed at AI

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) announced on Friday a second Vision Fund aimed at investing in AI technology, saying it had secured memoranda of understandings (MOUs) for about $108 billion from companies including Apple (AAPL.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O).

SoftBank Group itself plans to invest $38 billion in the fund, it said in a statement. Other companies expected to participate in the fund include Foxconn Technology Group, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, and MUFG Bank Ltd, the company said.