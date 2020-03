FILE PHOTO: The WeWork logo is seen on a cup at a WeWork office in Beijing, China August 2, 2019. Picture taken August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is backing away from part of its planned bailout of WeWork, due to several regulatory investigations of the office sharing company, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.