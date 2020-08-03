SoftBank's Z Holdings sees Line merger in March 2021

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Line Corp is seen on a screen during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank’s Z Holdings Corp said on Monday its merger with messaging app operator Line Corp will take place around March 2021 after the deal was pushed back from October due to regulatory delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Internet firm Z Holdings, formerly known as Yahoo Japan, announced the deal last November - part of a wave of consolidation at internet firms in Japan combining to face down the threat from U.S. and Chinese rivals.