FILE PHOTO - A Grab taxi drives on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) will invest $2 billion in ride-hailing app Grab, its chief executive, Masayoshi Son, told reporters in Jakarta on Monday.

SoftBank will also help the Southeast Asian technology company build a second headquarters in the Indonesian capital, Son said.