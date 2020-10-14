SoftBank and Nippon Express to launch fleet management service: source

Slideshow ( 2 images )

TOKYO (Reuters) - Wireless carrier SoftBank Corp 9434.T and logistics firm Nippon Express 9062.T plan to launch a joint venture offering fleet management services for small and medium-sized logistics firms, a source familiar with the matter said.

SoftBank will own 51% of the venture, the source said, which will offer a cloud-based service to monitor vehicles and help improve efficiency.

Japan’s third-largest wireless carrier is trying to growing revenue outside its core mobile business as it faces a fresh round of government pressure to cut prices.

A SoftBank spokeswoman said it had not announced such a plan, which was first reported by the Nikkei business newspaper. Nippon Express was not immediately available for comment outside of normal business hours.