FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese telco SoftBank Corp (9434.T) said on Monday its operating profit in the quarter ended June rose 4%, in line with estimates, as the number of mobile users grew.

Operating profit was 268.9 billion yen ($2.54 billion) in the first quarter. That compared with an average estimate of 268 billion yen from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.