Arm Holdings still aiming for 2023 return to public markets, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: Arm Holdings Inc Chief Executive Simon Segars speaks at the company's annual user conference in San Jose, California, U.S., October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

SAN JOSE, California (Reuters) - Arm Holdings, the semiconductor technology firm owned by Softbank Group Corp, still plans to return to the public markets by 2023, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at Arm’s annual user conference in San Jose, California, CEO Simon Segars said “a lot of things need to fall into place” before the company can return to the public markets but that the 2023 goal date for a relisting set by Softbank chief Masayoshi Son remains unchanged.