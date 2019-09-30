SoftwareONE announces 2019 IPO on SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss software company SoftwareONE on Monday announced plans to list shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange this year, with the initial public offering to consist entirely of secondary shares and the founding shareholders maintaining the largest stake.

SoftwareONE, with 5,500 employees, said the founding shareholders and financial investor KKR (KKR.N), which acquired a 25% stake in the company in 2015, will continue to be represented on the board of directors. The company is expected to be valued at several billion Swiss francs, Reuters reported previously.

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and UBS are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners of planned IPO, while BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Unicredit and Zuercher Kantonalbank are acting as joint bookrunners. Rothschild & Co is acting as financial advisor to SoftwareONE.