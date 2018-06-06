Sogefi to supply engine coolant pumps for Volvo's hybrid cars

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian parts maker Sogefi (SGFI.MI) has signed a contract with Volvo Cars to supply engine coolant pumps for several of the Chinese-owned carmaker’s future generation hybrid models, it said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volvo is seen on the front grill of a Volvo XC40 SUV displayed at a Volvo showroom in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

The contract, which regards Volvo’s XC40, S60, V60, XC90 and S90 hybrid models, will bring Sogefi 10 million euros ($11.70 million) of additional annual sales, the company added in a statement.

Sogefi will start producing the coolant pumps at its plant in Wujiang, China, in 2019.

Gothenburg-based Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, said last year all of its models launched after 2019 would be electric or hybrids.