Sogefi to supply engine coolant pumps for Volvo's hybrid cars

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian parts maker Sogefi (SGFI.MI) has signed a contract with Volvo Cars to supply engine coolant pumps for several of the Chinese-owned carmaker’s future generation hybrid models, it said on Wednesday.
The contract, which regards Volvo’s XC40, S60, V60, XC90 and S90 hybrid models, will bring Sogefi 10 million euros ($11.70 million) of additional annual sales, the company added in a statement.
Sogefi will start producing the coolant pumps at its plant in Wujiang, China, in 2019.
Gothenburg-based Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, said last year all of its models launched after 2019 would be electric or hybrids.
