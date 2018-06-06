FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 7:13 AM / in 2 hours

Sogefi to supply engine coolant pumps for Volvo's hybrid cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian parts maker Sogefi (SGFI.MI) has signed a contract with Volvo Cars to supply engine coolant pumps for several of the Chinese-owned carmaker’s future generation hybrid models, it said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volvo is seen on the front grill of a Volvo XC40 SUV displayed at a Volvo showroom in Mexico City, Mexico April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

The contract, which regards Volvo’s XC40, S60, V60, XC90 and S90 hybrid models, will bring Sogefi 10 million euros ($11.70 million) of additional annual sales, the company added in a statement.

    Sogefi will start producing the coolant pumps at its plant in Wujiang, China, in 2019.

    Gothenburg-based Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, said last year all of its models launched after 2019 would be electric or hybrids.

    Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes

