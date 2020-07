FILE PHOTO: A banner hangs for China-based Sogou Inc to celebrate their IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Sogou Inc (SOGO.N) said on Monday it has received a preliminary non-binding proposal from shareholder Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) to acquire the internet firm’s remaining outstanding shares for $9 apiece.

The cash offer represents a premium of 56.5% to Sogou’s close of its U.S.-listed shares on Friday.

Chinese tech giant Tencent owns about 39.2% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Sogou.