May 2, 2018 / 12:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish retailer Sok to hold IPO bookbuilding next week: Yildiz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish discount retailer Sok Marketler will hold bookbuilding for its initial public offering next week, said food giant Yildiz Holding, whose Gozde Girisim (GOZDE.IS) investment arm owns a 39 percent stake in Sok.

In a written statement responding to questions from Reuters, Yildiz said it would hold the bookbuilding next week because more than one IPO had been scheduled for the first week of May. Gozde has said it would hold an IPO for around 38 percent of Sok.

    Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

