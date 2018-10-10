FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
October 10, 2018 / 10:29 AM / in an hour

Parkland Fuel to buy 75 percent in fuel marketer SOL Investments for C$1.57 billion

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI.TO), a Canada-based marketer of petroleum products, said on Wednesday it would buy a 75 percent stake in privately held SOL Investments Ltd and its units for C$1.57 billion ($1.21 billion).

The deal gives Parkland access to 526 retail gas stations, expanding its presence in the U.S. Gulf and Atlantic coasts, the company said.

Upon closing of the deal, SOL’s parent company Simpson Group will own a stake of about 10 percent in Parkland, the companies said in a statement.

Parkland will also get a call option for purchase of the remaining 25 percent stake in the company.

The transaction will be financed by Parkland through debt financing of around C$1.1 billion underwritten by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada.

Last year, Parkland signed a deal to buy Chevron Corp’s (CVX.N) gasoline stations and refinery in British Columbia for C$1.46 billion.

Parkland said it will retain the SOL operating brand and key management and SOL will continue to be managed from the Caribbean.

($1 = 1.2959 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Shanti Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.