BOSSASSO, Somalia (Reuters) - Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab group killed 20 soldiers in an attack on a military base in a town in the semi-autonomous Puntland region on Thursday, an officer said.

"It was heavy fighting. We lost 20 soldiers and 14 of our military cars were burnt. We have now retaken the town," Major Mohamed Abdi, a Puntland military officer, told Reuters by phone.