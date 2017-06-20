Car bombing on government building in Somali capital kills at least 10: mayor's office

NAIROBI (Reuters) - At least 10 people have been killed in a car bomb attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu that targeted a government building and was claimed by Islamist insurgents, a government official said.

"More than 10 persons died, 20 others were wounded. The explosion destroyed the building of Wadajir District headquarters. More than 10 cars were destroyed in the explosion," Abdifatah Omar Halane, spokesman for the Mogadishu mayor, said.