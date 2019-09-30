Ten militants killed after Somalia attack: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Monday that U.S. and partnered forces had killed 10 militants and destroyed a vehicle after Somali insurgents mounted an ambitious attack on a base where U.S. special forces train Somali commandos.

“In response to this attack and in self-defense, U.S Africa Command conducted two airstrikes and used small arms fire targeting al-Shabaab terrorists,” a U.S. military statement said.

“It is assessed U.S. and partner forces killed ten terrorists and destroyed one vehicle involved in the attack,” the statement said.

The military added that no U.S. or partner forces were injured in the al Shabaab attack.