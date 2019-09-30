World News
September 30, 2019 / 9:55 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Twin attacks hit EU military convoy in Somali capital and U.S. base in Baledogle

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Separate attacks hit a U.S. military base in the Somali town of Baledogle and a European military convoy in the Somali capital on Monday, a Reuters witness and a security source said.

A Reuters journalist saw a seriously damaged armoured vehicle bearing a small Italian flag sticker in the capital of Mogadishu. It was unclear if there were any casualties.

Also on Monday morning, there was a bomb attack followed by small arms fire at a base operated by U.S. special forces, a security source told Reuters.

Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld in Nairobi; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below