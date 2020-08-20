Three Iranian hostages held by Somali pirates since 2015 freed: maritime crime adviser

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Three Iranian hostages held by Somali pirates since 2015 have been freed, a senior maritime crime adviser told Reuters on Thursday.

The men are the last of the crew of the Iranian fishing vessel FV Siraj, which was captured by pirates on March 22, 2015.

“This marks the end of an era of Somali piracy and the pain and suffering of Somalia’s forgotten hostages,” said John Steed, the coordinator of the privately supported Hostage Support Programme, an organisation based in Nairobi.