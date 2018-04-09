Somalia parliament speaker quits ahead of motion against him: lawmaker

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - The speaker of Somalia’s parliament, Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari, has resigned ahead of a confidence motion against him, a lawmaker said, ending weeks of political tension.

“We were in the parliament house this morning ready for the motion against the speaker. Then the deputy speaker came in and read a resignation letter from the speaker,” lawmaker Dahir Amin Jesow told Reuters.

“We applauded and his resignation was accepted as per the constitution. That is the end of the political crisis.”