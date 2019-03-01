Battle over in Somali capital, three militants killed: police

Security personnel are seen next to buildings damaged at the scene where a suicide car bomb exploded targeting a Mogadishu hotel in a business center in Maka Al Mukaram street in Mogadishu, Somalia. March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali security forces killed three militants holed up in a building in the capital Mogadishu on Friday and the battle for the area was now over, police officials said.

Islamist al Shabaab fighters set off an explosive outside the Hotel Maka Al-Mukarama late on Thursday, killing at least 29 people, and then fled to a neighboring building. Somali special forces were deployed on Friday to flush them out.