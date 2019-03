A Somali policeman holds position as al-Shabaab militia storms a government building in Mogadishu, Somalia March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A gun battle between Somalia’s security forces and Islamist group Al Shabaab’s fighters in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday has ended, leaving 15 people dead, police said.

Fighting broke out at a building housing the country’s labor and works ministries after Al Shabaab militants detonated a car bomb.