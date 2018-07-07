FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2018 / 8:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Second blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu: police source

Elias Biryabarema

1 Min Read

KAMPALA (Reuters) - A second blast occurred in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, opposite a police building, minutes after a suicide car bombing occurred near the presidential palace, a police official told Reuters.

“A second blast occurred outside Sayidka Hotel which is opposite the police building where the first blast took place,” Major Nur Ali, a police officer told Reuters. A Reuters witness heard the second blast and saw the huge clouds of smoke rising above the scene.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Alison Williams

