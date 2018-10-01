Car bomb hits EU convoy in Somalia, no casualties: police

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A suicide car bomb hit a European Union armored convoy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, damaging one vehicle but causing no casualties, police said.

A Reuters witness saw men towing their damaged vehicle after the explosion hit its rear end. The armored vehicles had Italian and EU flags on them.

It was not clear who was responsible for the blast but Somalia’s Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out attacks in the Horn of Africa country.

The al Qaeda-affiliated militants want to topple Somalia’s Western-backed central government and also impose their own rule based on their strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.

The European Union is one of the major sources of funding for the African Union-mandated peace keeping force AMISOM which helps defend Somalia’s central government against the Islamists.