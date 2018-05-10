Explosion in Somalia town near Mogadishu kills seven soldiers: official

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - An bomb targeting soldiers in southern Somalia killed seven on Thursday, a government official said, the second such incident in two days.

The incident took place in the town of Wanlaweyn in the Lower Shabelle region, about 90 km (55 miles) northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, when a pickup carrying the soldiers was hit.

“Seven soldiers including their commander died and two others were wounded. They were all onboard a pickup when the bomb exploded,” said Ali Nur, deputy governor of the Lower Shabelle region.

An explosion in the same town on Wednesday killed at least five. Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab took responsibility.