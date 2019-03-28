Huge explosion heard in Somali capital, cause unknown

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A huge explosion was heard in the Somali capital on Wednesday, sending large clouds of smoke into the sky, a Reuters witness said. The cause was yet to be determined.

The blast came from the direction of a busy road in Mogadishu.

On Saturday 15 people were killed in two explosions and a gunfight between fighters belonging to al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab and security personnel in the heart of the capital Mogadishu, including an assistant minister.