November 26, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Three people die after car bomb explodes in Mogadishu: police, witnesses

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - At least three people died after a car bomb exploded on Monday in front of shops in the Wadajir district of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu , police and witnesses said.

“A parked car laden with explosives exploded in front of shops. So far we know three people died,” Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters. “Death toll may rise because there are many shops there.”

A Reuters witness saw several destroyed shops and blood stains at the blast scene.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Toby Chopra

