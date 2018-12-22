World News
December 22, 2018

Two explosions hit Somali capital city center: police, Reuters witness

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded in the city center of Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police said, causing huge clouds of smoke to rise above the city, followed by a second explosion nearby.

“A suicide car bomb exploded at a checkpoint near the national theater. We have no casualties details now,” police official Ahmed Abdi told Reuters.

A Reuters witness said a second blast went off near the scene of the first one. The checkpoint is also about 400 meters away from the president’s residence.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

