FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Huge blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu: Reuters witness
Sections
Featured
In edgy Kenyan slum, a rumor ends in fires and a death
KENYA
In edgy Kenyan slum, a rumor ends in fires and a death
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
First charges filed in Russia investigation
First charges filed in Russia investigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 28, 2017 / 2:20 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Huge blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu: Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A suicide car bomb was rammed into a hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday and then armed militants stormed the building, police said.

Major Abdullahi Aden, a police officer told Reuters the car bomb exploded at the gate of Nasahablod Two hotel.

“They are fighting inside. So far we do not have casualty figures,” he said.

“It is a busy hotel frequented by lawmakers, (military) forces and civilians.”

A Reuters witness heard a loud explosion and smoke rose over the scene. Ambulance sirens could be heard.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the assault but Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in the Horn of Africa country.

Al Shabaab is fighting to topple Somalia’s western-backed government and rule according to its strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.

A bomb attack in Mogadishu this month killed at least 358 people.

(Corrects day in lead to Saturday)

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.