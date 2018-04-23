Brazil's Kroton buys $1.3 billion stake in rival Somos; shares jump

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest for-profit education firm, Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA), has agreed to buy a controlling stake in rival Somos Educação SA (SEDU3.SA) for 4.6 billion reais ($1.34 billion), raising its share of the basic education market in the country.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Kroton Educacional SA Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo attends the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit 2013 in Sao Paulo May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Kroton agreed to pay 23.75 reais ($6.96) per share to buy about 192 million shares from Somos’ owner, Tarpon Investimentos SA (TRPN3.SA), implying a 66 percent premium Somos’ closing price on Friday. Somos shares were up 49 percent in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo.

By acquiring Somos, which is the only listed education company focused on basic education, Kroton will raise the percentage of revenue related to the segment from 3 percent to 28 percent, Kroton Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo said in a press briefing on Monday.

After acquiring a 73 percent stake in Somos, Kroton will decide whether to make an offering to delist the company. Kroton’s common shares were trading 5.2 percent higher by early afternoon while Tarpon shares surged 25.4 percent.

Kroton is aggressively expanding into primary education. It made its first acquisition in the segment earlier this month with the purchase of Centro Educacional Leonardo Da Vinci.

“Somos Educacao is a gem and we are confident we’ve taken the right step,” Galindo said. The company will not seek further acquisitions in primary education in the short term, he said.

In December, Galindo laid out an aggressive expansion plan including the opening of 180 undergraduate programs in 2018 as well as acquisitions in Brazil and abroad.

Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade, however, dealt a major blow to Kroton’s growth strategy last June by rejecting its planned 5.5-billion real purchase of Estacio Participacoes SA (ESTC3.SA), a tie-up that would have created the world’s largest for-profit education company.

Cade declined to comment on the Somos deal.

Although Galindo said there was little overlap on schools, he noted that Kroton will have a roughly 20 percent share of the market for learning systems, something that antitrust authorities will need to evaluate.

For Brazilian buyout firm Tarpon, the Somos sale is a welcome windfall, as the firm has been facing losses through its stake in poultry exporter BRF SA (BRFS3.SA), which posted its biggest-ever loss for 2017 and is beset by fraud allegations.