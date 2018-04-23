Brazil's Kroton buys $1.3 billion stake in rival Somos; shares soar

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest for-profit education company, Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA), has agreed to buy a controlling stake in rival Somos Educação SA (SEDU3.SA) for 4.6 billion reais ($1.34 billion), according to a securities filing on Monday.

Kroton agreed to pay 23.75 reais ($6.96) per share to buy about 192 million shares from Somos’ owner, Tarpon Investimentos SA (TRPN3.SA). The offer implies a 66 percent premium over Somos’ closing price of 14.30 reais on Friday.

Kroton will have a 73.35 percent share of Somos and is studying whether to delist the company from the stock market via a tender offer, according to the filing.

Kroton’s common shares rose 4.8 percent at the market open on Monday while Tarpon shares surged 35 percent. Shares of Somos, one of the few Brazilian listed education companies dedicated to primary education, opened up 57 percent.

Kroton is aggressively expanding into primary education. It made its first acquisition in the segment earlier this month with the purchase of Centro Educacional Leonardo Da Vinci.

Kroton Chairman Rodrigo Calvo Galindo in December laid out an aggressive expansion plan including the opening of 180 undergraduate programs in 2018 as well as acquisitions in Brazil and abroad.

Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade dealt a major blow to Kroton’s growth strategy last June by rejecting its planned 5.5-billion real purchase of Estacio Participacoes SA (ESTC3.SA), a tie-up that would have created the world’s largest for-profit education company.

Brazilian buyout firm Tarpon had been facing losses with its stake in poultry exporter BRF SA (BRFS3.SA), which posted its biggest-ever loss for 2017 and is beset by fraud allegations.