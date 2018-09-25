FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
September 25, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Arby's owner to buy drive-in chain Sonic for $1.57 billion

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arby’s Restaurant Group-owner Inspire Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would buy drive-in chain Sonic Corp (SONC.O) for about $1.57 billion in cash, bolstering its portfolio of restaurant brands that includes Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco.

A drive-in fast food restaurant by Sonic Corp. is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Inspire has offered Sonic shareholders $43.50 for each share held, a 19 percent premium to the stock’s Monday close.

Sonic’s shares were trading just above the offer price at $43.60 in early trading.

Including debt, the deal is valued at about $2.3 billion, the companies said.

Inspire brands was formed by private equity firm Roark Capital as a holding company when Arby’s completed the acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings earlier this year.

Roark bought a majority stake in Arby’s from Wendy’s Co (WEN.O) in 2011 and purchased the remaining 12.3 percent last month.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.