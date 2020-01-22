Germany's Sono seeks further financing for solar-powered car: executive

MUNICH (Reuters) - German solar-powered electric car startup Sono Motors is seeking addition financing to fund production of a vehicle, an executive told Reuters.
Munich-based Sono announced on Monday that it had raised 50 million euros ($55.40 million) from a crowd-funding campaign to develop a solar-powered vehicle.
“We will still need a round of financing before series production can begin,” co-founder and co-head Laurin Hahn said in an interview published on Wednesday. “We are still in talks with investors.”
