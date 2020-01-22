Commodities
January 22, 2020 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Sono seeks further financing for solar-powered car: executive

1 Min Read

Laurin Hahn, co-founder of German solar-powered electric car startup Sono Motors, drives a prototype of their car in Munich, Germany, January 21, 2020. Picture taken January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

MUNICH (Reuters) - German solar-powered electric car startup Sono Motors is seeking addition financing to fund production of a vehicle, an executive told Reuters.

Munich-based Sono announced on Monday that it had raised 50 million euros ($55.40 million) from a crowd-funding campaign to develop a solar-powered vehicle.

“We will still need a round of financing before series production can begin,” co-founder and co-head Laurin Hahn said in an interview published on Wednesday. “We are still in talks with investors.”

Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa

