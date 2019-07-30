Sony reports 18% jump in first-quarter profit on strong image sensor business

FILE PHOTO - Sony's image sensors are pictured at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, November 27, 2017. Picture taken November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sony Corp (6758.T) on Tuesday reported an 18.4% increase in first-quarter operating profit, beating market expectations thanks to a strong performance in the image sensor business.

The electronics firm posted an operating profit of 230.9 billion yen ($2.1 billion) for the April-June quarter, up from 195.01 billion yen a year prior.

That was above a consensus estimate of 173.61 billion yen from 8 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 108.6200 yen)