Sony reports 18% jump in first-quarter profit on strong image sensor business

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sony Corp (6758.T) on Tuesday reported an 18.4% increase in first-quarter operating profit, beating market expectations thanks to a strong performance in the image sensor business.
The electronics firm posted an operating profit of 230.9 billion yen ($2.1 billion) for the April-June quarter, up from 195.01 billion yen a year prior.
That was above a consensus estimate of 173.61 billion yen from 8 analysts polled by Refinitiv.
($1 = 108.6200 yen)
