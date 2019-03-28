Sony to close smartphone plant in Beijing, shift production to Thailand

FILE PHOTO - An employee takes a photo on a new Sony Xperia 10 Plus in this posed photograph at a pre-launch event at the Sony offices in London, Britain February 14, 2019. Picture taken February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BEIJING/TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp will close its smartphone plant in Beijing in the next few days, a company spokesman said, as the Japanese electronics giant aims to cut costs in the loss-making business.

Sony will shift production to its plant in Thailand in a bid to halve costs and turn the smartphone business profitable in the year from April 2020, the spokesman said on Thursday.

Sony’s smartphone business was one of the few weak spots in its otherwise robust earnings, bracing for a loss of 95 billion yen ($863 million) for this financial year.

($1 = 110.1200 yen)