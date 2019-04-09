Japan
April 9, 2019 / 12:15 AM / in 21 minutes

Sony shares seen surging after Reuters reports Third Point building stake again

FILE PHOTO: A shopper looks at Sony Corp's Bravia television monitors at an electronics store in Tokyo June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Sony Corp were untraded early Tuesday with a glut of buy orders after Reuters reported that Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point LLC was building a stake in Japanese electronics conglomerate again to push for changes.

Third Point, which has about $14.5 billion in assets under management, is raising a dedicated investment vehicle to target between $500 million and $1 billion in capital, so it can buy more Sony shares, people familiar with the matter said.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

