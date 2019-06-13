Hedge fund Third Point calls on Sony to spin off businesses

FILE PHOTO: Journalists wait for Sony Corp's new President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida's news conference on the company's business plan at Sony's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point LLC called on Sony Corp on Thursday to spin off its entertainment and semiconductors businesses into separate companies, the second time in six years it has targeted the Japanese electronics maker.

Sony should also consider selling its stakes in Sony Financial Holdings Inc, M3 Inc, Olympus Corp and Spotify Technology SA, Third Point said in a public letter to investors.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment.