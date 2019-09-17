Sony rejects Loeb's proposal for chip business spin-off

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp (6758.T) said on Tuesday it was rejecting a call by Daniel Loeb’s activist hedge fund Third Point LLC to spin-off its chips business, saying that retaining the operations “is the best strategy for enhancing Sony’s corporate value over the long term.”

The decision by Sony’s board and management was unanimous, as the chips business, which includes imaging sensors, is a crucial growth driver for the firm, the Japanese company said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday.

“We envisage AI and sensing being used across a wide range of applications such as IoT, autonomous driving, games and advanced medicine, and believe there is a potential for image sensors to evolve from the hardware they are today, to a solutions and platforms business,” it said.

Sony is the world’s top supplier of image sensors for smartphone cameras, providing them to most of major global smartphone makers including Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL].

Loeb has called on Sony to spin off its semiconductor business and sell off stakes in Sony Financial, Spotify and other non-core assets, in order to position itself as a leading global entertainment company.

“Sony’s valuation discount is attributable primarily to portfolio complexity, which will be a permanent problem unless it is decisively addressed,” Third Point said in a letter to investors in June.