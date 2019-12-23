Italy's F2i and Spain's Asterion agree to buy Sorgenia

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure fund F2i and Spain’s Asterion have reached an agreement to buy Italian energy group Sorgenia, the company said on Monday.

The preliminary agreement to buy the company will be signed by January 2020, said in a statement Nuova Sorgenia Holding, which controls the energy company.

Some 20 groups filed initial expressions of interest in Sorgenia, with suitors including Italy’s A2A (A2.MI), with Czech utility EPH and Iren (IREE.MI), sources had told Reuters.

The deal between the funds and Nuova Sorgenia Holding values the Italian company around 1 billion euros, sources close to the matter said.