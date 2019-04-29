Expressions of interest for Italy's Sorgenia expected by May 6: source

MILAN (Reuters) - Potential bidders for Italian energy company Sorgenia are expected to submit their expressions of interest by May 6, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Sorgenia, once controlled by Italy’s De Benedetti family, is owned by a series of Italian banks, including top lenders UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM, which took over after a debt restructuring.
“We are in a preliminary phase, during which we will evaluate the interest and decide whether to start a concrete sale process or not,” the source added.
A separate source told Reuters earlier this month that the banks were ready to sell their stakes, but not at any price.
