Soros body mulls future in Hungary as Orban vows migration fight

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The foundation of Budapest-born financier George Soros said on Friday it was considering its future in Hungary after enduring repeated attacks from Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who offered the liberal body an unfond farewell.

FILE PHOTO: A man rides his moped past a government billboard displaying George Soros in monochrome next to a message urging Hungarians to take part in a national consultation about what it calls a plan by the Hungarian-born financier to settle a million migrants in Europe per year, in Szolnok, Hungary, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Critics of the right-wing Hungarian government, already the target of European Union legal action, said a departure of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) would mark a milestone in a slide towards authoritarian rule as Orban cracks down on independent centers of thought and activism.

Asked about media reports that it would move its regional center to Berlin, the OSF said it was closely watching a draft law on non-government organizations, saying this “would dramatically restrict the activities of civil society in Hungary”.

“We are considering various options, as the security of our staff in Budapest and the integrity of our work is of paramount importance,” it said in a statement.

Orban, a champion of “illiberal democracy” who won a third term in a landslide election victory this month, responded with sarcasm when asked about the OSF’s likely departure.

“You might understand if I don’t cry my eyes out,” he told state radio MR1, adding that the main issue he and Soros differed on, migration, would remain at the top of the European agenda.

The European Commission has taken Hungary to the European Court of Justice over the NGO draft law, accusing the government of violating the right to freedom of association.

Orban has increased his control over the media and put allies in control of formerly independent institutions, while his stand on refusing to accept large numbers of migrants in Hungary has also put him in conflict with the EU.

Orban said a summit of EU leaders in June should not make broad changes to the way the bloc handles immigration, adding that such decisions should be made after elections to the European Parliament next year to ensure EU voters get a say in the matter.

“Governments must operate of the people, by the people, for the people,” he said. “Therefore to create a framework in the migration issue one year before the elections is unfair, undemocratic. I urge Europe’s leaders to exercise restraint.”

DEEPENING CONFLICT

Soros has promoted liberalism since before the 1989 fall of communism, funding education, scholarship and political movements. His past support included for the now ruling Fidesz party which under Orban has moved to the right from its liberal origins.

Orban and Soros last spoke in 2010 and clashed publicly over the 2015 European migration crisis. Orban says Soros is out to undermine Europe’s cultural identity while the billionaire has accused him of running a mafia state.

Orban has hardened his stand on non-government organizations (NGOs) after his campaigning mostly on migration and fighting U.S.-based Soros and his organizations brought him the election success.

“This fits into the series of steps that allows no sector to operate without the government’s stamp of approval,” said Tamas Boros at the Policy Solutions think tank. “The centralization that is encroaching on other sectors now affects the NGO sector as well.”

The NGO legislation, nicknamed the “Stop Soros” bill, is expected to be one of the first laws to be passed by the new parliament.

It allows the interior minister to ban NGOs that support migration and pose a national security risk. The government says the bill, which would also impose a 25 percent tax on foreign donations to NGOs that back migration in Hungary, is meant to deter illegal immigration.

The OSF said it remained committed to its work in Hungary, but other NGOs expressed concern about any departure.

“It does not directly impact our work, but it does signify the strong deterioration of our operating environment,” said Marta Pardavi, co-chair of the rights group Helsinki Committee, which works with migrants. “We are worried because the current draft presents an existential threat to us.”

Asked about a vote in the European Parliament on Thursday to support NGOs through a new European Values Instrument, Orban said he expected the conflict with liberal civil groups to continue regardless of any OSF move.

“There are always those who want to hurt the community one represents, in this case Hungarians, and, say, want to turn Hungary into an immigrant country.”

Referring to the OSF, he said: “If they think a strong Budapest presence helps them they will stay. If they prefer to leave and fight from the outside, then they will go. But never think they will give up.”