Part One: The Democrats

This is the first part of a two-part documentary podcast exploring the political divide among women in the Trump era, following the campaigns of first-time female candidates for Congress in battleground districts.

A record number of women are running for Congress in 2018, the vast majority of whom are Democrats. But often missing from the celebratory headlines of the so-called “pink wave”? Just how hard it is to run for office. Meet four, first-time candidates for the House as they struggle to win their primaries and move on to the general election. What is it really like to run for office as a woman in 2018?

