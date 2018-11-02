Big Story 10
November 2, 2018 / 4:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Part One: The Democrats

Vanessa Johnston

1 Min Read

This is the first part of a two-part documentary podcast exploring the political divide among women in the Trump era, following the campaigns of first-time female candidates for Congress in battleground districts.

A record number of women are running for Congress in 2018, the vast majority of whom are Democrats. But often missing from the celebratory headlines of the so-called “pink wave”? Just how hard it is to run for office. Meet four, first-time candidates for the House as they struggle to win their primaries and move on to the general election. What is it really like to run for office as a woman in 2018?

Listen here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.