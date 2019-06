FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sotheby's auction house is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Art auction house Sotheby’s said on Monday it would be taken private for $2.66 billion by a company owned by Altice Europe founder Patrick Drahi.

Sotheby’s shareholders will receive $57 in cash per share held.

The offer represents a premium of 61% to Sotheby’s Friday close.