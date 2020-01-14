North Korea remains open to dialogue with U.S.: South Korea's Moon

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next to U.S. President Donald Trump at a military demarcation line at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday there was no need to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearization dialogue between the United States and North Korea, adding Pyongyang has not yet shut the door to more talks.

Moon said U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a good sign that underscores his commitment to dialogue with Pyongyang. Moon was speaking at a news conference at the presidential Blue House.