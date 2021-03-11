Breakingviews - South Africa enters greener bond-market crosshairs

Smoke rises from the Duvha coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom, in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, 18 February, 2020.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - South Africa has a looming green problem. The Rainbow Nation has a big carbon footprint and limited plans to change. It sounds like the sort of problem child that investors, armed with a piece of European legislation launched on Wednesday, will soon take to task.

The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation requires European asset managers to classify funds depending on whether they have investments that align with the goal of reducing global carbon emissions to zero on a net basis by 2050. Making it easier for investors to see which funds are genuinely green or not should incentivise managers to move out of carbon-heavy companies’ equity and corporate bonds. But it could also apply to which emerging market debt they favour.

When it comes to CO2 output, South Africa is an outlier, mainly because it has lots of energy-intensive industries like mining and 90% of its power comes from coal. Despite ranking in the mid-30s in terms of global GDP, its $280 billion economy is the 12th biggest greenhouse gas emitter, ahead of Brazil and the UK. In terms of emissions per unit of economic output, it’s even higher - and significantly worse than China or the United States, according to the World Bank.

The cosy relationship between unions and the ruling African National Congress means that may not change any time soon. That alliance, forged during the struggle against apartheid, precludes decisive action on climate change for fear it will cost coal-mining jobs. President Cyril Ramaphosa, a former mining union leader, is yet to commit to any net zero CO2 emissions targets, at a time when even China has pledged to decarbonise before 2060.

It’s a dangerous place for countries like South Africa to be. It has open economic borders, a liquid currency and hefty financing needs. This year’s budget deficit is forecast at 9.3% of GDP. And the government leans heavily on foreign funding: outsiders hold a third of its $230 billion of domestic government debt.

For Ramaphosa, net zero commitments carry big political costs. But if non-green status sees South Africa excluded from emerging market bond funds, it could hike already high domestic borrowing costs. Falling foul of the bond market’s green vigilantes could be much more painful.